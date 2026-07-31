Taslima Nasreen, exiled Bangladeshi writer, returns to Kolkata after 19 years: 'I am really liking it here'

Kolkata:

Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen returned to Kolkata on Friday, marking her first public visit to the city in nearly two decades after being forced to leave in 2007 following protests over her controversial memoir Dwikhondito. On arriving at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, she expressed her happiness at being back, saying, "I am really liking it here."

Nasreen's return comes almost 20 years after she left Kolkata, a city she had made her home after fleeing Bangladesh in the 1990s. Her memoir Dwikhondito was banned by the then CPI(M)-led West Bengal government in 2003 over allegations that it hurt religious sentiments. The 63-year-old author now lives in Delhi on a long-term residence permit.

Taslima Nasreen returns to Kolkata after nearly two decades

Nasreen is scheduled to attend a programme against fundamentalism at Rabindra Sadan on Saturday. The event is also expected to be attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and noted author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay.

According to the organisers, the author, who was once charged by the Bangladesh government with defaming Islam, will recite some of her poems and participate in a discussion after a civic reception held in her honour.

Speaking earlier to PTI, Nasreen described her return as a deeply personal moment. She said she had never wanted to leave Kolkata and that her departure was forced by the then state government. Despite governments changing over the years, she said she had continued to hope for an opportunity to return, but that chance had remained out of reach until now.

Visit triggers political reactions

News of Nasreen's visit sparked a political row in West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress MLA Akhruzzaman alleged that the writer had often spoken against Muslims and claimed that this was the only reason the "double-engine government" had welcomed her.

Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul, however, welcomed Nasreen's return. She said the writer was never allowed to return during the previous government's tenure despite claims of secularism. Paul also alleged that different communities were used as political tools under the Trinamool government.

"Today, under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's government, Taslima Nasreen is coming on August 1; this is a matter of pride and joy for us," the state minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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