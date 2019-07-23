NIA raids cross border trader's residence in Pulwama

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO NIA raids cross border trader's residence

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a raid at a cross border trader's residence in Parimpora fruit mandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

The raid was carried out at the residence of Wani alias Bardana, of Achgoza Keller in South Kashmir's Pulwama. He had claimed his business was stalled after India banned cross border trading in the wake of Pulwama attack on February 14 this year.

Wani is a suspect in an illegal funding case linked with the cross-LoC trade funding.

The probe agency has been carrying out raids in various parts of Kashmir, in connection with the illegal funding case.

The NIA has so far arrested several Hurriyat conference leaders and businessmen; many of whom have been lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

