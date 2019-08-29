Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesh temple gets BHOG certificate for good quality prasad

Indore temple gets bhog certificate for good quality prasad

Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesh temple has been awarded the BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) certificate by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The certificate has been awarded for maintaining a good quality of 'prasad'.

The temple premises were recently inspected by a team of the FSSAI officials, which gave it high marks after which the BHOG certificate was issued to the temple.

Khajrana Ganesh temple is the second such temple in Madhya Pradesh to have received the certificate after Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar.

Indore District Collector and President of the managing committee of Khajrana Ganesh temple, Lokesh Kumar Jatav played a crucial role in this and took a keen interest in maintaining cleanliness in the premises and to provide hygienic 'prasad' to devotees.

Jatav had instructed not to use unbranded ghee, milk or other raw material in preparing prasad and other eatable items within the premises of the temple.

Workers in the shops and food handlers were trained in hygiene and were duly registered under FSSAI. This bore fruit and now the temple has got the BHOG certificate.

Khajrana Ganesh temple at Indore is one of the most visited shrines in the city owing to its history and religious beliefs associated with it.

