IRCTC alert! Passengers can enjoy free food on Indian Railway trains if they do THIS

IRCTC alert! Passengers can enjoy free food on Indian Railway trains if you do THIS

Do you often travel in Indian Railways trains? If yes, then there's good news for you. According to reports, now passengers will enjoy free food service while travelling by train. EaseMyTrip (EMT), one of the popular online travel aggregators in India has brought an exclusive offer for its IRCTC customers.

As per reports, EaseMyTrip now allows rail passengers to enjoy free food during their train journeys. Those customers who will book their train tickets through different modes from EaseMyTrip will be eligible to enjoy a food thali from RelFood without paying anything extra.

EaseMyTrip has partnered with RelFood-- an official IRCTC partner to deliver food and drinks in trains.

“We always look forward to opportunities that can provide convenience to our customers. Food is an essential part of any journey. Tiresome long journeys become easier when you have the company of good food. By joining hands with RelFood, we would now be able to offer fresh-delish food for free to our IRCTC customers. We believe it to be a great game-changer for the rail passengers offering them good quality scrumptious food," Rikant Pitti, COO &Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip said.

Talking about the alliance with EaseMyTrip, Abilash Marupilla CEO of RelFood told media, “We are extremely happy and proud of this association as it brings together two like-minded partners of IRCTC which are dedicated to redefining the travel experiences for customers by bringing ease for them. By joining hands with EaseMyTrip, we would be able to connect with the huge customer base of the company and offer our services to them”.

“This is the first of its type of initiative with the customers getting a choice to get his food delivered from the moment he books his tickets which will be a path-breaking thing in this sector," Vignesh Pothina COO of RelFood, said.

So, if a customer books their train ticket via EaseMyTrip, they will get an email on their registered email address with a coupon code. Using this code, customers can order delicious food for free which will be delivered at the customers’ seat.

