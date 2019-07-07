Unbelievable! IRCTC offers joy ride on steam express at just Rs 10. Complete details inside

IRCTC tour package offers ride on steam express

After some luxurious tour packages, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has now come with a joy ride, at just Rs 10. Sounds unbelievable, yet it's true!

What more, this one gives you an opportunity to ride steam express.

The package is for a single day, within Haryana.

According to the IRCTC, the Garhi Harsaru Farukh Nagar Steam Express is being hauled by WP7200 AZAD, a Broad Gauge 1947. The train has been restored to its pristine beauty and mechanical engineering perfections.

Its revival has been carried out at Heritage Steam Shed, Rewari and DEMU-Shed, Shakurbasti with great efforts. Moreover, people were excited to ride the locomotive during its steam run in Haryana's Farukhnagar, the IRCTC claimed.

IRCTC Steam Express Ride: Fare details

# One-way train journey from Garhi Harsaru to Farukhnagar at a cost of Rs 10

# Return journey from Farukhnagar to Garhi Harsaru at a cost of Rs 10

# No amount would be refunded on cancellation

IRCTC Steam Express Ride: Stations

