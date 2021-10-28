Follow us on Image Source : PTI Diwali-Chhath Puja Special Trains: Indian Railways to operate 110 special trains | Check full list

Diwali-Chhath Puja Special Trains: Ahead of Diwali and Chhatha Puja celebrations, Indian Railways is running 668 trips of 110 special trains for Diwali and Chhatha Puja 2021. This special arrangement is made for the passengers traveling to their native places to celebrate festivals with their families.

Besides special trains & augmentation of coaches in regular trains, crowd management at major stations is prioritized to ensure berth availability during this festive rush.

"For the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers during this festive season, Indian Railways is running 668 trips of 110 special trains from Durga Puja till Chhatha Puja this year," the Ministry added.

Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors.

Crowd controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations with the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

Additional RPF personnel has been deployed in major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff is deployed in various sections to attend to any disruption of train service on priority.

Diwali and Chhath Puja Special Full List

Measures have been taken for the frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.

“May I Help You” booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with the paramedical team is also available.

A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, overcharging and touting activity, etc., by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is done and strictly monitored. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, passenger amenity area in particular, and at stations in general, are given by Zonal Headquarters.

