'Divine Maharashtra' tourist train to begin from January 8: Check complete tour and package cost

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will begin the "Divine Maharashtra" tourist train services from January 8. The train journey will cover the prominent religious and heritage tourist destinations in central India. According to a IRCTC spokesperson, the state of art AC Deluxe Tourist Train tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station.

DIVINE MAHARASHTRA: COMPLETE DETAILS

The five-day journey will commence on January 8 from Delhi and end on January 12. The tour will cover the prominent religious and heritage tourist destinations in central India. The trip will showcase two important Jyotirlingas i.e. Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra's Nasik and Ghrishneshwar in Aurangabad, Shirdi Sai and Shani temples and UNESCO World heritage site Ellora caves in four nights and five days tour. The new deluxe tourist train has a number of features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation -- First AC and Second AC. The 'Divine Maharashtra' train has security features in the form of CCTV cameras. IRCTC has also deployed private security guards on the train. The Maharashtra Divine train has been designed in line with the Government's initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism. The tour package cost starts at Rs 24,120 per person for domestic tourists. All necessary health precautions will be taken during the tour. The package cost is inclusive of train fare, all onboard and off board meals, hotel stay/ arrangements at Shirdi (two nights), guided excursions with English-speaking tour escorts in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and travel insurance for the passengers. Government or PSU employees can avail LTC facility on this tour as per their eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance. Keeping in mind the Covid pandemic, in this deluxe tourist train bookings have been restricted to around 120 tourists per trip against the total capacity of 156 tourists. Beside this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists having face mask, hand gloves, sanitizer and also a face shield. Regular temperature check of all tourists and staff, frequent train sanitization at halt stations etc and other precautions will be ensured. The staff will be screened thoroughly and the kitchen and restaurants will be sanitized after every meal.

