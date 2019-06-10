Pack Your Bags! IRCTC offers 6-day tour to Kashmir, a stay on houseboat. Check dates, fares

Image Source : PTI IRCTC offers 6-day tour to Kashmir

In what comes as a boon for travel lovers, the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has announced a tour package to hill stations in India. The tour offers a package of five nights and six days to Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg and Srinagar starting from Rs. 22,840 per person.

According to the IRCTC, the tour will commence on July 25 from Hyderabad, from where travelers will be flown to Srinagar on a SpiceJet flight.

# The tariff for the tour package varies according to the occupancy. For triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 22,840 per person.

# The journey from Hyderabad to Srinagar will be via Delhi on an economy class SpiceJet flight.

# The package includes air tickets (Hyderabad-Srinagar-Hyderabad round trip), travel insurance, breakfast and dinner according to IRCTC Tourism.

# The package also offers hotel accommodation and one night stay on a houseboat

# Items of personal use will not be a part of the package

# IRCTC is also offering a 6-night and 7-day tour package to Leh, Nubra Valley and Pangong at tariffs from Rs. 40,790 per person