Most affordable IRCTC tour package: Travel on a Heritage Train for just Rs 530; on-board meals, accommodation included

Image Source : PTI This is IRCTC's most affordable tour package

The IRCTC has come up with 'Patalpani - Kalakund Heritage Rail Tour Package', which is the cheapest tour package so far. As confirmed by the IRCTC, this is one of the most affordable and comfortable tour packages, which lets you travel on a Heritage Train. Moreover, the package cost, Rs 530, also includes onboard meals and accommodation (as per package inclusions).

The IRCTC tour package to Kalakund is basically a one-day package, which can be covered on your weekly off. If you are looking for a short and cheap refreshment trip, this is just the right choice for you.

Who would want to miss a chance to travel through tunnels offering a spectacular view of waterfalls and lush green mountain ranges? Four tunnels and 29 sharp curves along the Patalpani-Kalakund route makes this one a memorable trip for tourists.

Originating from Dr Ambedkar Nagar station, this package takes you to Kalakund every weekend (Saturdays and Sundays). To begin with, this package will commence on July 1 in the upcoming week.

Travellers should go through the below-mentioned details to plan their trip.

# The train would depart from Dr Ambedkar Nagar Railway Station at 11:05 am

# Passengers would be provided with tea/coffee with snacks on board

# The train would reach Kalakund station at 1:25 pm, where the passengers will be provided with lunch

# The return train to DADN (Mhow) Railway Station will depart at 3:34 pm

# The train will arrive at the source station at 4:30 pm

IRCTC tour package to Kalakund: Package inclusions

# Train journey from source station to destination and vice versa

# Beverages and snacks on board

# Lunch

# Travel insurance

# All applicable taxes

IRCTC tour package to Kalakund: Points to note

# It is mandatory to carry an identity proof (Aadhaar, Voter id card, Passport, Driving Licensee, Student ID cards)

# Senior citizens and diabetic passengers are advised to carry some refreshments

# Alternate arrangements will be made in case of any natural calamities, abnormal situations

# Any medical expenses, if the need arises, will have to be borne by the passengers themselves