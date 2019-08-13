Tatkal ticket booking in trains: IRCTC rules you must know

Image Source : IRCTC ITCTC tatkal tickets rules you must know

IRCTC's tatkal services can be availed exactly one day before the day of travel. It means that if you want to travel on August 30, you have to book tickets on August 29. However, the time for booking tickets for different classes is different. AC Tatkal ticket booking starts from 10 AM. At the same time, the booking time for non-AC tickets is from 11 am. If there is a change in the last moment from the railway, under certain conditions, you can claim for 100% return of the ticket amount. If you are travelling on an online ticket, then you need to keep the photo ID card with you. This rule also applies on Tatkal tickets.

Apart from these, there are some more important rules regarding tatkal services of IRCTC:

1. Tatkal services are not available for AC First Class and Second Seating.

2. There is no benefit of any other quota on Tatkal tickets.

3. There is also no discount on Tatkal tickets.

4. Maximum of four people can travel on one PNR number of the tatkal ticket.

5. According to the rules of Railways, if the train is late for more than 3 hours, then the passenger can claim the entire amount of the Tatkal fee.

6. The passenger has the facility that if the train goes from any other route other than its prescribed route and the passenger does not want to travel through that route, then, in that case, the passenger can ask for the claim.

7. If the train goes by any route other than its designated route and the destination station of the passenger does not come under that route, you can still claim the entire ticket amount.

8. If the passenger does not want to travel in the lower class, then also he can claim for a full refund.

9. According to the information from the official website of the railway, there is no need to show ID proof at the time of booking the Tatkal ticket. Passengers have to carry an ID proof with them during the journey.

10. For Tatkal tickets, the passenger has to pay 10 per cent more on the normal fare of the train for the second class, while for the other class, you have to pay around 30 per cent.

