IRCTC launches eWallet for secure transactions, details inside

IRCTC on Saturday launched the facility of eWallet which enables users to enjoy hassle-free and secure transactions. IRCTC eWallet is a scheme under which user can deposit money in advance with IRCTC and can be used as payment option along with other payment options available on IRCTC for paying money at the time of booking tickets.

Advantages of IRCTC eWallet scheme:

1) Hassle free and secure transactions.

2) Precious booking time saved by eliminating payment approval cycle.

3) Manage account online and top up online.

4) Dependency on a specific bank is reduced, as when any of the provided banks go offline, you can still book tickets from your IRCTC eWallet account.

Features of IRCTC eWallet:

1) User Authentication: IRCTC eWallet users will be verified and authenticated through their PAN OR Aadhaar in an Online Verification Process.

2) Secured Access: IRCTC offers secure booking through IRCTC eWallet by providing Transaction Password/ PIN Number that is required to be entered for every booking done through IRCTC eWallet.

3) Complete History: User is provided with a separate link namely IRCTC eWallet that offers IRCTC eWallet Transaction history, IRCTC eWallet

payment History & change transaction password options.

4) Easy Refund: In case of ticket cancellation, the due refund will be credited to your IRCTC eWallet Account next day.

5) Account Renewal: IRCTC eWallet account has a validity of 3 years from the date of registration of the scheme. Account renewal does not require any Fee payment.

Steps to register and book ticket through IRCTC eWallet:

1) Login to IRCTC with your existing IRCTC user id and password.

2) Click the "IRCTC eWallet Registration" link under IRCTC eWallet Section in the "Plan my travel" page.

3) Complete Verification process by providing PAN OR Aadhaar and other details.

4) Deposit one time registration fee of Rs.50/-(Excluding Applicable Taxes) online with any of the available payment options.

5) Membership fee and Redemption is subject to change at the discretion of IRCTC.

6) Credit the IRCTC eWallet account with the minimum deposit of Rs.100/- and top up with the required booking amount. Maximum amount permitted

in user's account is Rs. 10,000.

7) Pay ticket booking amount through IRCTC eWallet which is displayed as payment option along with other Banks.

Also Read: IRCTC Executive Lounge to make waiting at railway stations more comfortable; details inside

Also Read: IRCTC Registration, Booking, Cancellation online: Here's your quick guide

Also Read: Alert! Trains ticket to get expensive as Railway likely to increase fare price, details inside