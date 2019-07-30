IRCTC Executive Lounge to make waiting at railway stations more comfortable; details inside

Image Source : TWITTER Representative

IRCTC has made waiting at railway stations more comfortable now with its all-new Executive Lounge facility.

The IRCTC tweeted on Tuesday evening: IRCTC makes waiting at railway stations comfortable! Packed with recliner facility IRCTC executive lounge helps you #travel with ease and in comfort. For more details and bookings, visit http://www.irctctourism.com

The travellers will now be able to treat themselves to fully air-conditioned waiting zones. The IRCTC Executive Lounge will also boast of recliners facility.

The executive lounge which will kick start from 7 railway stations including New Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Agra, Vishakhapatnam, Madurai and Sealdah will be equipped with free WiFi for the travellers.

The IRCTC Executive Lounge will also treat the passengers with a freshly cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian buffet.

The lounges will also offer shower and changing area for the travellers. There will also be regular train announcements for the waiting passengers.