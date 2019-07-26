IRCTC Registration, Booking, Cancellation online: Here's your quick guide

Want to register on IRCTC website? Book tickets online or cancel? No hassle. India TV is getting you a quick step-by-step guide for easy registration, booking or cancellation of tickets on the official website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). You can easily register, book and even cancel your train tickets on official website irctc.co.in

How to register on IRCTC website: Your step-wise guide

This is registration for a normal user. It is free of cost.

Step 1: Visit official website irctc.co.in

Step 2: Click on 'Register' section

Step 3: Enter all required details. Valid and unique mobile number, email id are mandatory to register as an individual user.

Step 4: Click on 'Register' button, a pop up will appear.

Step 5: Click 'OK' if the entered email id and mobile number are correct.

Note: Don't forget to check your registered email for registration confirmation mail, following which you will be redirected to IRCTC.CO.IN. Enter details to complete your mobile and verification process.

Now, how can NRIs register? Here's your quick guide:

This is registration by International/NRI user with residence country other than India. Registration fees is Rs 100+GST.

Step 1: Visit official website irctc.co.in

Step 2: Click on 'Register' section

Step 3: Enter all required details. Valid mobile number and email id are mandatory to register International/NRI.

Step 4: Click on 'Register' button, a pop-up will appear

Step 5: Click 'OK' if the entered email id and mobile number are correct. Now, follow the same drill to complete your mobile and verification process.

How to book e-ticket on IRCTC website:

Step 1: Visit official website irctc.co.in

Step 2: Login by entering your username and password

Step 3: On the 'Book Your Ticket' page, provide your desired from - To station, Date of Journey and Class of Travel

Step 4: In case, you don't have any fixed date of journey, select 'Flexible with Date' option

Step 5: Divyaang passengers should select 'Divyaang' option to avail corresponding benefits

Step 6: Click on 'Find trains' option

Step 7: Click on the train name to know the route and timings

Step 8: Click on the type of class available in the selected train

Step 9: Click on 'Check availability and fare' tab. It will show fare according to the type of class selected. The feare appearing is for a single adult passenger.

Step 10: Click on 'Book Now' button

Step 11: Enter all required details

Step 12: Proceed for payment

Step 13: After successful payment and booking, Virtual reservation message in the form of SMS will be received on mobile number, email id

How to cancel e-ticket on IRCTC website:

Step 1: Visit official website irctc.co.in

Step 2: Log-in, enter details

Step 3: To cancel your e-ticket, go to 'My Transactions' and Click 'Booked Ticket History' link on the menu bar

Step 4: Select the ticket to be cancelled and click on 'Cancel ticket'

Step 5: Confirmation pop up will display, select the ‘OK’ button to confirm the cancellation

Step 6: Cancellation amount will be deducted. Refund amount will be refunded.

Step 7: Confirmation message for Cancellation will be sent on your mobile number, email id