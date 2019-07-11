Alert! Trains ticket to get expensive as Railway likely to increase fare price, details inside

Image Source : FILE PIC Trains ticket to get expensive as Railway likely to increase fare price

Travelling through train is likely to get expensive as Railways is all set to increase fare price in upcoming months. According to reports, Railway is planning to increase the facilities provided to the passengers. Following which it may stop giving subsidy to the passengers on tickets. Railways this decision will have a direct impact on the passenger's pocket who travel in reserved coaches. In fact, it is said passengers might have to pay 43 percent more on their current ticket fare.

AC coach fare to increase first:

As per reports, firstly the passengers traveling in the air-conditioned coach will be affected due to this plan. Later, the plan will be implemented in the sleeper category also. Hike in the price of passenger trains ticket like MEMU, DEMU will be done.

Just like Ujjwala plan, Railways will start this scheme. Just like consumers are asked to leave the subsidy on the LPG cylinder in the Ujjwala scheme, the same can be applicable for passengers while booking train tickets.

Reason behind increase in fare price:

The railway is continuously increasing facilities for passengers during their travel in the last five years. From the renovation of the stations, or to increase the speed of new improved trains or trains, it is getting better everywhere.

Four lakh berths in IR trains:

More than four lakh additional berths will be available to railway passengers every day from October with the help of new technology that will allow power generation cars to be replaced with sleeper coaches. Indian Railways now plans to introduce a new technology, known as "Head on Generation" (HOG) and over 5,000 coaches of the Indian Railways will be modified to run on the new technology.

How to book Railway Reserved Ticket on IRCTC website:

Login to URL https://www.irctc.co.in/mobile with your existing IRCTC user id and password.

Click on Book Ticket and fill in details for plan my travel.

Select the train and continue the booking.

Use existing passenger list or add passengers.

Confirm booking details and pay through Credit/debit card to get successful

Here is how to book IRCTC tatkal train ticket on IRCTC website:

Logging in to the IRCTC website five to ten minutes before tatkal opens is advised.

One can book not more than four passengers on one PNR for tatkal.

To book, enter the origin, destination and select journey date.

Next, click on Submit.

Select quota as ‘Tatkal’.

Tap in on ‘Book Now’ for the train of preference.

Next, users will need to fill in details such as their name, age, gender, seat preference, etc.

Tick the ‘Book only if confirm berths are allotted’ checkbox.

Enter Captcha displayed on the screen.

Finally, select payment method and pay to book Tatkal ticket.

Do note, that users will not be refunded for cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.

Log in to IRCTC account at least 15 minutes before Tatkal ticket booking opens.

Choose the boarding station, the destination station as well as the date of travel. Click on ‘SUBMIT’ button.

Next, select quota as ‘Tatkal’.

Choose train and click on ‘Book Now’.

Fill the required details such as name, age, gender, seat preference, mobile number etc.

Fill the captcha code.

One can select e-wallet options such as Jio Money, Airtel Money, Ola Money, Mobikwik, etc for payment or pay through banks linked to the IRCTC e-wallet.

Notably, a user can have a maximum of six banks linked to the IRCTC e-wallet.

ALSO READ: Railway officials meet stakeholders to finalise private operations of two trains

ALSO READ: 491 projects, over Rs 6 lakh crore: Indian Railways new plan for Northeast

ALSO READ: Railways to offer additional 4 lakh berths per day by October, thanks to green technology