This IRCTC tour will take you one step closer to Buddha: Complete details of Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train package

Want to know about Buddha more closely? This IRCTC tour package will take you to places where Buddha was born, gained enlightenment, first taught, and attained Nirvana. The Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train will let you discover the path of enlightenment, towards Buddha.

Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: Complete tour package

Stops of tour package:

Delhi Bodhgaya: Bodhgaya is where Buddhism began. Lord Buddha was wandering near the banks of Falgu river seeking answers when he sat under the Bodhi Tree. It is believed that three days and three nights of meditation helped him attain enlightenment and gather insight about humanity and being in general. Must visit places include Maha Bodhi Temple, Bodhi Tree, Falgu River, Royal Bhutan Monastery. Rajgir and Nalanda: Nalanda is situated 72 km off Patna and is part of the Buddhist Circuit which includes Rajgir and Bodhgaya. It is believed that Gautam Buddha used to give lectures in a mango grove here to his disciples. A shrine was built for him to sit on and deliver teachings. Must-visit places include Nalanda ruins, Nalanda Archaeological Museum. Varanasi: IRCTC Buddha Varanasi Travel Train takes you to the holy city if Varanasi. It is believed that Buddha set the wheel of dharma in motion here by giving his first sermon. Other must-visit places include Tibetan Temple, Chaukhandi Stupa, Ashoka Pillar, Thai Temple. Lumbini: Lumbini in Nepal is the birthplace of Lord Buddha. The Famous Maya Devi Temple is dedicated to the Queen Mayadevi (Mother of Lord Buddha). There is a sacred pond in this temple known as Pushkarini where Buddha’s Mother took a bath prior to his birth as a ritual. And also the newly born Prince took his first bath in this pond. Some other tourist attractions in Lumbini are Myanmar Golden Temple, World Peace Pagoda, China Temple, Dharma Swami Maharaja Buddha Vihar and Lumbini Museum. Kushinagar: Buddha attained Nirvana in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. The prominent tourist attraction is Parinirvana Stupa and Temple. There are several beautiful tourist attractions like Mathakaut Temple, Japanese Temple, Wat Thai Temple, Chinese Temple, Ramabhar Stupa, Birla Temple, Sun Temple, Meditation Parks and museums. Sravasti Agra: Must-visit places here are Taj Mahal, Agra Fort.

Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: Timings, Schedule, Day-wise plan

Day 1: Delhi - Gaya (990 kms)

13:00 hrs.- Assemble at the Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. Board the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train

14:30 hrs.- Departure of the train for Gaya.

20:00 hrs .- Dinner on board & proceed to Gaya.

Day 2: Gaya - Bodhgaya (16 kms)

Early morning tea, Wash & Change & breakfast On-Board.

Arrive at Gaya. Depart to Bodhgaya by coach.

Check-in at the hotel. Lunch and relax.

Sightseeing of Bodhgaya including Mahabodhi Temple & Niranjana River. Continue sightseeing of Thai Temple, Japanese Temple, Buddha Statue.

Dinner & overnight stay at the hotel.

Day 3: Bodhgaya - Nalanda - Rajgir - Gaya - Varanasi

Breakfast at the hotel.

Check Out and proceed to Rajgir by coach.

Arrival at Rajgir. Sightseeing of Rajgir including Bimbimsara Jail, Gridhakut hill &Venuvan.

Lunch at the hotel.

Proceed to Nalanda for sightseeing covering ruins of world famous Nalanda University & Nalanda Museum.

Proceed to Gaya Railway Station.

Arrival at Gaya Railway Station and board the train.

Dinner on board & proceed to Varanasi.

Day 4: Varanasi - Sarnath - Nautanwa

Early morning tea on-board and arrival at Varanasi. Breakfast onboard.

Disembark the train and proceed to visit Sarnath (10 kms) for sightseeing of Dhamekh Stupa, Sarnath Museum, Ashokan Pillar and Mulgandha Kuti Vihar.

Check in at Hotel for Lunch, wash and change.

Visit River Ganges Ghat for evening Aarti. Return to the Railway Station.

Dinner on board & proceed to Nautanwa for visit to Lumbini, Nepal.

Day 5: Nautanwa - Lumbini

Early morning tea followed by Breakfast onboard.

Arrival at Nautanwa Railway station. Proceed by coach to Lumbini, Nepal. (Tourists to keep their passport and Visa ready. In case Nepal visa not issued visa fees to be kept ready also along with passport size photographs).

Check-in at hotel. Lunch at hotel.

Sight-seeing of Lumbini including Maya Devi Temple and Ashokan Pillar.

Dinner and overnight stay at the hotel.

Day 6: Lumbini - Kushinagar - Gorakhpur

Breakfast at the hotel.

Check-out of the hotel and proceed to Kushinagar by coach.

Arrive Kushinagar. Proceed for lunch at the hotel.

After lunch visit Mahaparinirvan Temple, Rambhar Stupa, Mata Kutir Temple and other sites.

Depart to Gorakhpur by coaches.

Arrival at Gorakhpur Railway Station. Depart to Balrampur by Buddhist Train.

Dinner on board & proceed to Balrampur for visit to Sravasti.

Day 7: Balrampur - Sravasti - Balrampur - Agra

Arrival at Balrampur Railway station.

Early morning tea On-Board.

Departure by coach to Sravasti (15kms).

Arrival at the Hotel. Wash & change and breakfast. Sight-seeing of Jetvana Vihara, Pakki Kuti & Sehat Mahet.

Lunch at the hotel. Free time.

Proceed to Balrampur Railway station.

Arrival at Balrampur Railway Station.

Proceed to Agra (450 kms). Dinner on board.

Day 8: Early morning tea and arrival at Agra City railway station.

Wash & change and breakfast On-Board.

Proceed for sight-seeing of the World famous Taj Mahal.

Proceed to the Agra Cantt. Railway Station.

Depart by train to New Delhi (220 kms). Lunch on board.

Evening Tea.

Arrival at Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station.

Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: Package prices

AC- First Class

165 $ per night

1155 $ full tour

AC-2 Tier

135 $ per night

945 $ full tour

AC- First Coupe

165 $ per night

1305 $ full tour