Passenger finds worms in Omelette aboard Deccan Queen, files complaint to IRCTC

One of the passengers found worms in the omelette when it was served in Deccan Queen. Sagar Kale, was travelling from Mumbai to Pune while the food was served to him. He said, "When the omelette was served, there were worms on the plate, in the pepper pouch and tomato sauce. "He said that the IRCTC staff said that they would replace the food, however, still Kale chose to make the video of the omelette served by them. This has made Deccan Queen and the food served by them are in question. According to the latest updates, the Central Railway has asked IRCTC to look into the matter to resolve it.

“I approached activist Harsha Shah who took me to railway officials to lodge the complaint,” said Sagar Kale. he has lodged a complaint. After Sagar's complaint, Central Railway spokesperson, Manoj Jhanvar said, “IRCTC will examine the complaint,” as they have forwarded the complaint.

On the related note, Railway Pravasi Group, President, Shah said, “Food served by IRCTC is of inferior quality. Even the Comptroller and Auditor General of India passed strictures against IRCTC two years back.” She added, “IRCTC supervisor is supposed to keep watch on the quality of food served and cleanliness in the dining car. But passengers are not even aware as to who the supervisor is. Also, there is no complaint book available in trains.”

The assistant manager of IRCTC said, "However, we have not received the evidence with the complaint so far,” yet they have forwarded the matter to Mumbai office. Replying to Shah's comment of train food to be of inferior quality. He said, " In the last one year, we have not received a single complaint.” Not just this, he also denied, that there was no complaint book available in the coaches.

