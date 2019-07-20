Magnitude-5.5 earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh, no casualties

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Magnitude-5.5 earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday. According to news agency ANI, the tremors were felt at 4:24 am on Saturday.

The epicentre of the quake was yet not ascertained. There were no reports on any injuries or damage to property.

Another quake, measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale had hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern states Friday afternoon. The epicentre of the quake was detected at a depth of 10 km at East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, tremors were felt in Guwahati, parts of Assam, Dimapur in Nagaland, among other areas at around 2:52 pm.

Any casualties in the earthquake were not reported, officials confirmed.

Also Read | IIT-Madras students come up with 'emergency ration' packets for distribution during quakes, floods

Also Read | Earthquake with 5.6 magnitude rocks Assam, tremors felt in entire Northeast

Related Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh