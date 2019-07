Image Source : PTI Assam and other north-eastern states have experienced an earthquake with a magnitute of 5.9 on Friday afternoon.

Assam and other north-eastern states have experienced an earthquake with a magnitute of 5.6 on Friday afternoon.

According to primary information, the tremour was felt at around 2.51 pm. The tremors were felt in Guwahati and others parts of Assam and other northeastern states.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh (27.4231° N, 93.0176° E)

So far, there are no report of any damage from anywhere in the northeast.

(More details awaited)