Saturday, July 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Breaking: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

Breaking: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

Former chief minister Sheila Dikshit was on Friday admitted to Fortis Escorts heart institute in a critical state where she took her last breath.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2019 16:49 IST
Former chief minister Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

Former chief minister Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

Former chief minister Sheila Dikshit was on Friday admitted to Fortis Escorts heart institute in a critical state where she took her last breath. 

Dikshit had cardiac arrhythmia and had to be immediately put on a ventilator.

Three-time Delhi CM from Congress was eighty-year-old and underwent heart surgery in France last year. 

Sources said Dikshit had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Escorts hospital under the supervision of Dr Ashok Seth for the past few years. 

She had undergone angioplasty in November 2012 and was also treated for infection some time ago.

Also Read | PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi condoles Shiela Dikshit's death

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryJapanese Encephalitis claims 4 more lives in Assam, death toll at 101 Next StoryPM Modi and Rahul Gandhi condoles Shiela Dikshit's death  