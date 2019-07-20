Breaking: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

Former chief minister Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

Former chief minister Sheila Dikshit was on Friday admitted to Fortis Escorts heart institute in a critical state where she took her last breath.

Dikshit had cardiac arrhythmia and had to be immediately put on a ventilator.

Three-time Delhi CM from Congress was eighty-year-old and underwent heart surgery in France last year.

Sources said Dikshit had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Escorts hospital under the supervision of Dr Ashok Seth for the past few years.

She had undergone angioplasty in November 2012 and was also treated for infection some time ago.

Also Read | PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi condoles Shiela Dikshit's death