Three-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit dead at 81; condolences pour in

Image Source : PTI Former Delhi Chief minister sheila Dikshit

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at the Escorts Hospital in Delhi. She was 81. The three-time Delhi Chief Minister was unwell for some time. Politicians all around the country expressed their sorrow at the demise of former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit.

Saddened to hear that Smt Sheila Dikshit has passed away, a true congressperson she worked tirelessly building Delhi into a world class city, yet her heart was always set on working for the people, a loss for India, my condolences to the family & prayers for the departed soul pic.twitter.com/FCugKnMAvN — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 20, 2019

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature.



Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2019

Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. I’ve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2019

Saddened by the shocking news of @SheilaDikshit Ji’s demise. A three time CM, she contributed immensely to the development of #Delhi & to the political discourse of the country. My condolences to her family and pray that her departed soul rests in peace. ऊँ शान्ति! — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) July 20, 2019

Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji. A political era has passed away with her. Had known her for 40 years. She was like an elder sister to me, guiding and supporting me in my difficult moments. I will miss you Sheila ji. RIP. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 20, 2019

We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/oNHy23BpAL — Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2019

We are deeply saddened by demise of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit ji. We offer our heartfelt sorrow and condolences to Sheila Ji's family.



May her soul Rest in peace.

Om Shanti! 💐#SheilaDixit pic.twitter.com/Ya6XNOL4hd — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 20, 2019

Just heard that #SheilaDixit ji is no more....Can't believe.. Ma'am! You shall always remain in the memory of those who have witnessed the massive transformation of Delhi under you. #RIP — Manoj K Jha (@manojkjhadu) July 20, 2019

More to continue.....

Watch | Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. She loved me: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra