  4. Three-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit dead at 81; condolences pour in

Three-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit dead at 81; condolences pour in

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at the Escorts Hospital in Delhi.

New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2019 18:01 IST
Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at the Escorts Hospital in Delhi. She was 81. The three-time Delhi Chief Minister was unwell for some time. Politicians all around the country expressed their sorrow at the demise of former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit. 

