Image Source : PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi condoles Shiela Dikshit's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died on Saturday at the Escorts Hospital in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by the demise of Sheila Dikshit.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi twitted.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Ex- Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was "devastated" to hear about Sheila Dikshit's death.

"I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Shiela Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond" he twitted.

I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.



My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019

Dikshit, who was a three-time chief minister of Delhi, was 81.

"Shiela Dikshit died at Escorts Hospital here," Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Jitender Kumar Kochar said.

Dikshit was unwell for some time and was admitted to Escorts hospital a few days ago. She breathed her last around 3.55 p.m.

Also Read | Breaking: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81