After Bihar, Japanese Encephalitis spreads in Meghalaya; centre rushes in expert

The Union Health ministry has rushed an expert to Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district to assist the administration fight outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis there, officials said Thursday.

At least 16 persons were affected by JE in West Garo Hills district prompting state Health Minister A L Hek to review the situation emergently here Wednesday evening, they said.

The expert hails from Japanese Encephalitis Division of the ministry.

Health Minister A L Hek said, The state nodal officer of the national vector borne disease control program has been asked to also report to the district administration and to provide assistance. Another expert from the Health Ministry is also arriving.

The first two cases of JE were reported almost a week ago in the district. Till Wednesday, 16 cases were tested positive, eight of which are from Tura town, a senior district official said.

As of now, extra fogging machines are being despatched and all measures have been initiated.

An appeal is being made to all to bring suspected cases to nearest health facilities for testing and treatment, a state bulletin said.

Health secretary Pravin Bakshi is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring availability of drugs and medicines besides reviewing the treatment facilities.

The Director of Health Services (MI) has been directed to provide all possible medical care, and containment measures

have also been initiated, he said.

