Bihar encephalitis outbreak: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav reaches Muzaffarpur hospital, chaos ensues

Image Source : FACEBOOK Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav on Friday reached a hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur to know about the health of the children who are suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

However, as he reached the hospital, the atmosphere turned chaotic as people started taking selfies with him.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) rose to 117.

On Wednesday, the Muzaffarpur administration updated the toll reported at the SKMCH hospital to 95 from 93. At the privately-owned Kejriwal hospital, the number of deceased patients remained at 19 with no fresh casualties being reported in over 24 hours.

The total number of AES-afflicted children said to be under treatment at the two facilities was stated to be 166, of which 138 are at the SKMCH. The total number of AES cases registered so far at the two hospitals was 535 -- 383 at SKMCH and 152 at Kejriwal hospital.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation was on Wednesday filed in the Patna High Court seeking directions to the Bihar government for taking adequate action to contain the outbreak.

The petition was filed by Muzaffarpur-based lawyer Sudhir Ojha. The petitioner has named the state government through the Chief Secretary and officials like Principal Secretaries of Health and Child Welfare departments besides District Magistrate and Civil Surgeon of Muzaffarpur as respondents in the petition.

In his petition, Ojha has also prayed for a direction to the respondent authorities to take hard legal steps against those found guilty of laxity in the discharge of their duty in controlling the outbreak.

WATCH VIDEO:

(With inputs from PTI)