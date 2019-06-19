Children's death in Bihar a national tragedy, says Congress

Image Source : PTI Bihar death toll rises due to encephalitis

The Congress on Wednesday described the deaths of children in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) as a "national tragedy," saying that the Centre and state government were insensitive and unprepared.

The Congress also demanded coordination between the Centre and the state government to deal with the AES.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "What is happening today in Bihar is a national tragedy and national horror as over 150 children have died. The perpetrators of this tragedy are the state and the Central government."

Condoling the death of children in Bihar, he said despite the fact that the tragedy recurs in the state every year, the state government has failed to respond.

"The state Health Minister (Mangal Pandey) has already shown his insensitivity when during a press conference, he chose to inquire about the cricket score, though he had gone to Muzaffarpur to announce the launch of an ambulance service and a 100-bed hospital," he said.

"All the announcements were only on paper as no steps were taken to construct the new hospital. Yet the minister landed there to announce the same old 100-bed hospital," he said.

Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Gogoi said, "The Chief Minister visited Muzaffarpur after 14 days of the tragedy."

Citing the reason for the AES, the Congress leader said that reports indicate that over 150 children died due to severe malnutrition.

He said the reports coming from Bihar highlight that there was a shortage of beds as well as medicines.

"The government should make a road map (to rid the state of the malaise)," he said.