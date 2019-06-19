Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
  4. SC to hear plea seeking formation of team for treatment of encephalitis-hit kids in Bihar

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has cliamed more than 100 lives in Bihar. Supreme Court will hear a plea seeing its direction to Centre to constitute a team of medical experts.

New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2019 11:41 IST
Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to urgently constitute a team of medical experts for the treatment of the children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who are suffering from suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), which has claimed more than 100 lives.

A vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to hear the plea next Monday after the petitioner's counsel sought an urgent listing of the matter.

The plea also sought a direction to the Centre for providing all necessary medical equipment and other supports for the effective treatment of the children suffering from the epidemic disease.

The petition filed by advocate Manohar Pratap claimed that he was deeply pained and saddened by the deaths of more than 126 children, mostly in the age group of one to 10 years, in the past week and the figures were rising day by day. 

