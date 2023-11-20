Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar: ECI to hear both factions today over NCP name and symbol allotment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar

NCP split: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hear the arguments of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party - one led by Sharad Pawar and another by his nephew Ajit - today (November 20), over the staking of claim on the party’s name and symbol following a split in July this year. The last hearing was conducted a week ago by the ECI which adjourned it after listening to both sides. The Ajit Pawar faction had approached the Commission in July staking claim over the NCP name and symbol stating that he should be declared the party’s president.

Sharad Pawar refuted the claim stating that he represents the real NCP and called for the rejection of the petition filed by Ajit Pawar, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after jumping ship on July 2 along with eight party MLAs. Both factions of the party have submitted various documents to back their respective claims.

The Sharad Pawar faction claimed that the documents submitted by the rival faction are “fake and fabricated”, the allegation which was later dismissed by NCP president Sunil Tatkare.

What has the ECI done so far?

The Election Commission had written to both factions of the party earlier acknowledging the split and had also directed both leaders to share documents, submitted to the polling body, with each other.

The Commission in July had also issued a show-cause notice to the NCP group led by Sharad Pawar following a petition filed by the Ajit Pawar faction.

The petition claimed that Ajit Pawar should be declared NCP president and should be allotted the party's symbol as per the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

