Sharad Pawar to present his side on NCP split in ECI hearing, slams Ajit for joining hands with BJP

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday (October 1) said that he will attend the Election Commision of India (ECI) hearing on October 6 in the national capital to present his side in connection with the split of his party.

Everyone knows who is the party founder, Pawar told reporters at Junnar in Maharashtra's Pune district, adding that he has got summons and he will remain present for the hearing.

The NCP underwent a vertical split on July 2 this year after Ajit Pawar along with eight of his MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra. Both factions of the party have staked claim over the name and symbol of the party and have petitioned at ECI in this regard.

"What the common man thinks is important. Some people have taken a different political stand and I don't want to comment on it as it is their right in a democracy. But, Maharashtra and the rest of the country know who is the founder of NCP. There is truth in what my people say that the situation is favourable to us," Sharad Pawar said.

"Those who have joined hands with the BJP cannot belong to the NCP. We don't accept compromise in such a manner," he said in an apparent reference to nephew Ajit and the other MLAs who switched from the Opposition ranks to the state government.

Pawar said that Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc will finalise the next course of action in a few days.

“People want a change and that will be seen after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Over 25 Opposition parties have joined hands to take on the BJP in the next general elections. Three meetings of the bloc have taken place so far in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

