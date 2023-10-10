Maharashtra: Amid ECI hearing on NCP split, Ajit Pawar describes himself as party's national president

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Amid the ongoing hearing in the Election Commission over the split within the Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar described himself as the national president of the NCP.

Ajit Pawar along with eight other NCP MLAs joined the Maharashtra government on July 2 this year. He was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government. He completed 100 days in the office on Tuesday.

In a statement, Pawar, who described himself as the national president of the NCP, said that the Maharashtra government was committed to the economic empowerment of all sections of the society and the implementation of all welfare schemes are the government’s priority.

"NCP is committed to achieving these goals by using the medium of power. Criticism is part and parcel of any politician's life. I always take cognisance of constructive criticism. I believe in positive and developmental politics.

Taking any work to its logical end and bringing positive change in the lives of people is what I believe in," he said.

Ajit Pawar on his decision to join Maharashtra government

The NCP believes in the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj, Dr B R Ambedkar and Yashwantao Chavan. Under my leadership, the party will continue this legacy, Pawar said.

Pawar said that several top leaders of the state have taken a different political stand in the history of the state politics and that the group led by him took a similar stance in July.

“Every political leader takes a stand depending on the prevailing political and social situation. NCP, under my leadership, took a similar position on July 2, 2023 and joined the state government,” he said.

The NCP leader emphasised that his party will work for protecting the rights of different sections of society.

"We have trodden on this path for 100 days and will continue to do so," he said.

Election Commission hearing

On Monday, the ECI heard the claims of the Ajit Pawar-led faction over its claim on the NCP's name and poll symbol.

The EC fixed November 9 as the next date for hearing both factions of the NCP led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar over their claims to the party's name and election symbol.

Ajit Pawar had moved the ECI staking claim to the party’s name and poll symbol. He submitted that he had the support of 42 out of the 53 NCP MLAs in the state, six of the nine MLCs, all seven MLAs in Nagaland and one member each in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Two days before the rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar to join the Maharashtra government in early July, Ajit Pawar had approached the EC on June 30, staking claim to the party's name as well as symbol and subsequently, also declared himself as the party president with the support of 40 lawmakers.

(With PTI inputs)