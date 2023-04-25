Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Will stay in NCP till my last moment', reiterates Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra: Amid swirling rumours over the next political move, Ajit Pawar on Tuesday reiterated that he would stay in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) till his last moment. While speaking at a party programme in Maharashtra's Baramati, Pawar said that "without falling prey to any rumours" he is "continuing with his work".

“Several speculations about me were circulated and rumours were spread. For no reason, a ring of suspicion was created around me but without falling prey to any rumours, I am continuing with my work,” he said.

"I will continue to work in NCP"

“I am sure you also have several questions in your mind. You also must be thinking that if I would repeat the same thing that I had done at 8 am (in an apparent reference to his early morning oath-taking in 2019). But I have already told you that I will continue to work in NCP till my last moment and will agree with any decision that my party takes,” Pawar added.

Earlier in November 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. However, the government fell in a few days.

Pawar said “their” only aim is to work towards public welfare and development

Over the past few weeks, there has been much speculation over Ajit Pawar’s next political move. Few were claiming that Pawar might join hands with the BJP. Recent Comments by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have sparked rumours that their party is getting close to the BJP.

While Pawar has said he would not quit the NCP till his last breath, his clarification hasn’t ended the speculation.

