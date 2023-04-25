Maharashtra: 'Ajit Pawar future CM' posters come up in Dharashiv

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Posters in Dharashiv city

Days after the NCP leader said that he is '100%-ready' to head the state, 'Ajit Pawar future CM of Maharashtra' posters have come up in Dharashiv city. The posters have come up at a time when speculations were rife that the senior NCP leader may join the BJP.

Expressing his desire for the top seat, Ajit Pawar had said he would '100 per cent' like to become the chief minister. He had also said that NCP can stake a claim to the post of chief minister "now also" instead of waiting for 2024.

Surprising Sanjay Raut, a key aide of Uddhav Thackeray, and who had looked eye-to-eye with the leader had also endorssed the idea. "Who would not like to be chief minister? And Ajit Pawar is capable of becoming chief minister. He has been in politics for so many years now and has been a minister several times. He holds a record for having served as deputy CM the most number of times. Everyone thinks one should become CM," Raut told reporters.