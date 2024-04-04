Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sharad Pawar's NCP fields candidate on Bhiwandi seat claimed by Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sharad Pawar with Rahul Gandhi during an event in the national capital.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad chandra Pawar) today (April 4) named Suresh Mhatre as its candidate from the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency, which was claimed by ally Congress in seat-sharing talks for Maharashtra.

The Sharad Pawar-led party, which released its second list of two nominees for the Lok Sabha polls, fielded Bajrang Sonawane from Beed in central Maharashtra.

Beed will vote in the fourth phase on May 13, while Bhiwandi in adjoining Thane district will go to polls in the fifth round on May 20 (Monday).

With this, the NCP (SP), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has named seven candidates so far. The party had named five candidates in the first list released last week.

Besides the NCP (SP) and the Congress, the MVA also consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

When will Maharashtra vote?

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19 and counting will take place on June 4.

NCP vs NCP: SC asks Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar groups to abide by its order

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to ensure that more prominent disclaimers are published in its election advertisements notifying that the allocation of the 'clock' symbol to it is sub-judice.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan also cautioned the Sharad Pawar NCP faction to not use the NCP 'clock' symbol anywhere and to use the 'man blowing turha' symbol (allocated to it) for the upcoming polls.

It said the Sharad Pawar faction, its party office bearers, workers and supporters shall only use the name 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar' for upcoming elections and the "man blowing turha" symbol."In other words, the applicant-petitioner (Sharad Pawar) or supporters shall not use the symbol clock," said the bench while saying that its March 19 order shall be abide by both the factions.

"It is suffice to clarify and reiterate that the petitioner (Sharad Pawar) and party office bearers and workers supporters shall abide by directions in para 3 in terms thereof. The respondents (Ajit Pawar faction), the office bearers of the political party, and the workers are obligated to meticulously follow directions contained in the order," the bench recorded in its order.

