Maharashtra Congress proposes to expel Sanjay Nirupam from party ahead of Lok Sabha polls, say sources

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Maharashtra Congress has proposed the removal of party leader Sanjay Nirupam from the Star Campaigners list due to his anti-party activities, said sources. The decision was taken during the Congress meeting in Mumbai today.

According to the sources, the party will also send a proposal for Nirupam's expulsion from the party to Delhi. This decision will be made by the Congress High Command in Delhi. The Congress disciplinary committee will take the decision.

Sanjay Nirupam has expressed his disappointment with the party in Maharashtra, particularly over ticket distribution. Last week, Nirupam issued a threat to Congress, stating that all options are open.

In addition to Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, and Naseem Khan, other members of the committee were also present in this meeting. During the discussion, various issues related to the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra were also addressed.

Sanjay Nirupam may quit Congress

Meanwhile, Sanjay Nirupam is likely to quit Congress after being denied a ticket from North West Mumbai. He is expected to announce his decision to leave the party tomorrow at a press conference at 11:30 am.

Nirupam has expressed continuous dissatisfaction over not receiving concrete assurances from the Congress high command, particularly after the announcement of the Uddhav group's candidate for the Mumbai North-West seat. Despite his grievances, there has been no communication from the Congress high command with Nirupam for the past 20 days.

According to information received from sources, the Maharashtra leaders are also angry due to Nirupam's statements against Congress leaders.

All options are open: Sanjay Nirupam

Nirupam expressed his displeasure over the Shiv Sena (UBT) declaring Amol Kirtikar's name as its candidate from the Mumbai North West constituency for the Lok Sabha elections and warning that he was “open to all the options”.

"Out of six (Lok Sabha) seats in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on five seats, and one seat has been left for the Congress like charity. This decision is aimed at burying the Congress in Mumbai. I oppose this decision."

"I want to tell this to the top leadership (of Congress) that I will wait for maximum one week more and then will take decision. All options are open for me, I am not in an option-less situation,"he said.

Sanjay Nirupam, who sought to contest from the Mumbai North-West constituency as a candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, expressed discontent over the Shiv Sena's nomination of Amol Kirtikar, son of Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar, for the same seat. Nirupam has urged the Congress to sever ties with the Shiv Sena (UBT), citing arbitrary decisions regarding the Mumbai and Sangli seats.

