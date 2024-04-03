Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Samajwadi Party now changes Meerut candidate after Agra, Moradabad

The fate of 12 candidates will be decided by over 16.23 lakh voters of the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in the first phase of Lok Sabha to be held on April 19.

The Udhampur parliamentary constituency is spread over five districts including Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua.

According to the office of the Returning Officer 4-Udhampur Parliamentary constituency, there are 16,23,195 registered voters in the constituency, which includes 8,45,283 male; 7,77,899 female; and 13 transgender electors.