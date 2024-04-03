Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Samajwadi Party now changes Meerut candidate after Agra, Moradabad

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 19. As the poll beguile has been sounded by the election commission, all the political parties have launched their campaigns to reach out to voters and strengthen their chances in the upcoming elections. Ahead of the first phase, candidates will be filing their nominations while political parties are making last minute changes to change representatives already declared by them. Meanwhile, star campaigners belonging to different parties are addressing poll rallies in regions going for polls in the first phase. Stay tuned for the latest updates.