Wednesday, April 03, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Samajwadi Party now changes Meerut candidate after Agra, Moradabad
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Samajwadi Party now changes Meerut candidate after Agra, Moradabad

The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in April 19 and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. With just a couple of weeks left for the elections to start, all political parties have launched their poll campaigns to reach out to voters. Stay tuned for updates.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2024 8:38 IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 19. As the poll beguile has been sounded by the election commission, all the political parties have launched their campaigns to reach out to voters and strengthen their chances in the upcoming elections. Ahead of the first phase, candidates will be filing their nominations while political parties are making last minute changes to change representatives already declared by them. Meanwhile, star campaigners belonging to different parties are addressing poll rallies in regions going for polls in the first phase. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 03, 2024 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP candidate from Sivaganga confident of victory against Congress' Karti Chidambaram

    BJP candidate from Sivaganga constituency, Devanathan Yadav says, "P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram have been consistently winning in the Sivaganga parliamentary constituency since 1984. However, this time, I am contesting on behalf of the National Democratic Alliance, and I am confident of securing a victory by a significant margin. The people are dissatisfied with the Chidambaram family's lack of engagement with the community - evident by their absence from public interactions."

  • Apr 03, 2024 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    CPI's Wayanad candidate to file nomination today

    CPI candidate from Wayanad for Lok Sabha elections, Annie Raja to file her nomination today against Congress' sitting MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi.

  • Apr 03, 2024 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Samajwadi Party now changes Meerut candidate after Agra, Moradabad

    After Agra and Moradabad, the Samajwadi Party has now changed its candidate from Meerut seat. The party has now given ticket to Atul Pradhan who will be replacing Bhanu Pratap Singh.

  • Apr 03, 2024 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Fate of 12 candidates in Udhampur to be decided in first phase

    The fate of 12 candidates will be decided by over 16.23 lakh voters of the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in the first phase of Lok Sabha to be held on April 19.

    The Udhampur parliamentary constituency is spread over five districts including Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua.

    According to the office of the Returning Officer 4-Udhampur Parliamentary constituency, there are 16,23,195 registered voters in the constituency, which includes 8,45,283 male; 7,77,899 female; and 13 transgender electors.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement