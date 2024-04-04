Thursday, April 04, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena replaces two sitting MPs in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena replaces two sitting MPs in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha elections to the 48 seats in the state will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: April 04, 2024 17:59 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has cancelled the tickets of two sitting MPs ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The development comes days after Amit Shah held meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over the seat-sharing formula.

Hingoli MP Hemant Patil has now been replaced by Baburao Kadam Kohlikar. Shinde also replaced Bhavana Gawali, the longstanding MP from Yavatmal-Washim. In order to placate Hemant Patil, his wife Rajashree has been nominated to contest for the seat. Notably, the BJP-led NDA has set the target of winning more than 45 seats in the state.

Meanwhile, members of the BJP core committee in Maharashtra on Sunday held a meeting with in-charges of clusters to take stock of all 48 constituencies in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections. During the two-hour meeting, instructions were given to focus on all 48 constituencies and win them. The cluster chiefs were asked to prepare for elections thinking as if PM Modi is the candidate, a party leader said.

The BJP, a member of the Mahayuti alliance, has so far declared 24 candidates in Maharashtra while ally Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, announced nominees for eight seats and Ajit Pawar-led NCP for three seats, including Baramati. The Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, has so far announced candidates for eight constituencies, including Mumbai South Central, Kolhapur, Shirdi (SC), Buldhana, Hingoli, Maval, Hatkanangale, and Ramtek (SC). The state sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Related Stories
Maharashtra: BJP-led Mahayuti scrambles on 12 seats for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Maharashtra: BJP-led Mahayuti scrambles on 12 seats for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Congress declares 2 more candidates, fields Abhay Patil against Prakash Ambedkar in Akola

Congress declares 2 more candidates, fields Abhay Patil against Prakash Ambedkar in Akola

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi releases third list of 5 candidates in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi releases third list of 5 candidates in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress proposes to expel Sanjay Nirupam from party, say sources

Maharashtra Congress proposes to expel Sanjay Nirupam from party, say sources

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement