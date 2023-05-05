Broad daylight horror in Morena: 6 of a family shot dead infront of kin over land dispute | Video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Six of a family died after fight broke out between two families.

Madhya Pradesh: At least six members of a family were shot dead after a fight broke out between two families in Morena district. The victims included 3 men and 3 women. The entire incident was captured on camera in which some people were seen brutally beating other people using big wooden sticks when a man later started firing on them.

The scuffle broke out between the two groups over an old land dispute in Lepa village of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh.

Six including 3 women and 3 men died in the deadly attack in Lepa village, while two men were seriously injured and are being treated at a hospital in Gwalior.

The dead bodies have been brought to the district hospital and are yet to undergo autopsy. Post this incident, Cops with additional force have been deployed in the village.

What is the dispute?

According to reports, in 2013, there was a dispute between Gajendra Singh Tomar and Dhir Singh Tomar in which two members of the latter's family had died.

Gajendra Singh Tomar's family had left the village after the incident. An outside court settlement had taken place between both the parties.

However, Gajendra Singh Tomar along with family had recently returned to the village. Upon his return, Dhir Singh Tomar in a planned manner attacked former's family in which he, along with two sons and three women were killed.

