Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Maharashtra: Man kills father for beating up mother in Thane; arrested

Maharashtra: Man kills father for beating up mother in Thane; arrested

The accused was angry with his father as he used to assault his wife. The police registered the case in the relevant IPC sections.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Thane Updated on: April 24, 2023 10:20 IST
The victim used to assault his wife
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC The victim used to assault his wife

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old man allegedly killed his father for beating up mother in Maharashtra's Thane district. Police arrested the accused, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Ambernath area on Sunday. The accused, Prakash, was upset with his 52-year-old father Rajesh Varma as the latter used to frequently abuse and beat up his wife, the official from Ulhasnagar police control room said.

The accused had asked his father to refrain from thrashing his mother.

On Sunday afternoon, Varma again started abusing and beating up his wife. The accused then picked up a sharp knife and allegedly stabbed his father with it multiple times, the official said.

The other family members rushed the injured man to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The accused was arrested and booked on the charge of murder, the police said.

(With PTI input)

Also read- Delhi: Two masked men open fire at doors of apartment in Sidharth Nagar | Video

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Top News

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News