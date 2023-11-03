People have made their minds to dedicate all seats in Rewa to BJP, says JP Nadda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP National President JP Nadda with BJP State President VD Sharma during a roadshow ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, at Tyonthar in Rewa district.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday said he can see mood of the people to bring BJP and dedicate all eight seats in Rewa to the party. Polling in the state will take place on November 17.

Addressing a public rally at NCC Ground, JP Nadda said, "I can clearly see your mood to bring BJP to Madhya Pradesh and you've made up your mind to dedicate a total of eight seats of Rewa to BJP..."

In another public meeting in Semariya, the BJP chief said, "It is the culture of BJP that if they get elected, they have the courage to put across the work they've done in front of the people...How can we evaluate a party? It is by doing what has been said and also what hasn't been said..."

"Almost 97 per cent of mobile phones are being manufactured in India. Apple phones are also being manufactured here... In automobile manufacturing, India is the third biggest market. In medicines, India has become the dispensary for the world. Cheap and most effective medicines are being manufactured in India and supplied to the world," JP Nadda said at another rally in Sirmour.

Also campaigning in the state, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "...In the 2023 Assembly elections, BJP will win with a big majority...BJP will once again serve the public of Madhya Pradesh."

The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

