Friday, November 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan election: AAP releases fourth list of 26 candidates including Ajmer North and South, Udaipur Rural

Rajasthan election: AAP releases fourth list of 26 candidates including Ajmer North and South, Udaipur Rural

Assembly election in Rajasthan is scheduled to take place on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with the results of four other states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2023 18:22 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan Assembly Election: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its fourth list of 26 candidates for upcoming Rajasthan polls. In its new list, the party has announced candidates for various key seats including Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Udaipur Rural (ST), Bhilwara, Sapotra (ST), Dhariawad (ST), Ghatol (ST), Garhi (ST), Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh among others.

Assembly election in Rajasthan is set to take place on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "even after 75 years of Independence, poor people in the country are unable to get complete treatment if they fall ill... In these 75 years, what did these two parties (BJP and Congress) do? They simply looted the country..."

Arvind Kejriwal was addressing people in Janjgir-Champa region.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Income Tax raids several locations linked to gravel businessman Nilesh Gadhiya group, associates

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Aap News

Latest News