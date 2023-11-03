Rajasthan election: AAP releases fourth list of 26 candidates including Ajmer North and South, Udaipur Rural

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan Assembly Election: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its fourth list of 26 candidates for upcoming Rajasthan polls. In its new list, the party has announced candidates for various key seats including Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Udaipur Rural (ST), Bhilwara, Sapotra (ST), Dhariawad (ST), Ghatol (ST), Garhi (ST), Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh among others.

Assembly election in Rajasthan is set to take place on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "even after 75 years of Independence, poor people in the country are unable to get complete treatment if they fall ill... In these 75 years, what did these two parties (BJP and Congress) do? They simply looted the country..."

Arvind Kejriwal was addressing people in Janjgir-Champa region.

