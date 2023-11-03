Rajasthan: Income Tax raids several locations linked to gravel businessman Nilesh Gadhiya group, associates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan Election: Income Tax department on Friday conducted raids at the premises of businessman Nilesh Gadhiya Group and its associates in 21 locations across the state. The raids are underway at 17 locations in Jaipur and other places including Kuchaman and Ajmer.

The searches are being conducted against Godara Group, Shashipal Kumawat Group and some engineers. The group is also connected to many other businesses including phosphate mines.

The business group came into limelight during the construction of Constitutional Club in Jaipur. It also has gravel contracts in the entire Rajasthan including Banas river.

