Vastu Tips: Know ways to overcome dikkdosh

If the sides of the plot of your house are not parallel to the main directions, then such a plot is called a 'plot of defect'. You can get rid of some Vastu defects with the help of pyramids. 

India TV Lifestyle Desk
February 07, 2022
Know how to get rid of Vastu defects in hour house with the help of pyramids

You can get rid of some Vastu defects with the help of pyramids. If the sides of the plot of your house are not parallel to the main directions, then such a plot is called a 'plot of defect'. If you have any shape-related defect in your plot apart from Dikksh, then bury 9, 36, 54 or 81 pyramids in the middle of these plots depending on the size of the plot.

By doing this you will be able to get rid of these defects. Apart from this, if there is Vithi Shool Dosh, place 9 pyramids in that direction of the plot where Veeti Shool is occurring. If the paths coming out of the plot form an arrow-like shape on the plot, then it is called Vithi Shool Dosha.

