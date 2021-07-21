Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu tips: Sleeping in south direction ensures good health

In today's, Vastu Shashtra we will talk about choosing the right direction to sleep. According to Vastu Shastra, sleeping is considered to be the best, head in the south and east direction out of the four directions. That means naturally your feet will be in the north or west direction, but sleeping in the north or west direction is not at all right from the point of view of Vastu.

Vastu sleeping directions are guidelines and tips to sleep in a way so that we receive favorable energies and reject unfavorable ones.

Today we will first talk about sleeping by heading towards south direction. In Vastu Shastra it is considered good to head towards this direction and sleep. Sleeping in this direction can help in getting rid of health-related problems. This sleep direction is very good for your health.

