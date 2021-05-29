Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keep cupboards, TV and other things in THIS direction in the drawing room

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the right direction of wardrobe, telephone, TV and other things in the drawing or living room. According to Vastu Shastra, if you have a cupboard in your drawing room, be careful not to place it in any corner. The best direction for the wardrobe is the south direction, while its face should open towards the north direction. At the same time, talking about TV and telephone, they should be placed in the igneous angle of the drawing-room, ie in the southeast direction.

Also, keep in mind that never keep a vessel of water near the telephone. This spoils things quickly. Apart from this, you can choose any other direction except the south direction to put a clock on the wall.