Vastu tips: Importance of the using aasan while doing puja

One instruction that needs to be followed strictly while doing puja in Hindu religion is the use of aasan and while performing the rituals. It is often said that it doesn't matter at what time you do puja, but whenever you are, you must always do it while sitting on an aasan. If prayers are offered while sitting on an aasan, the energy of the earth reaches our body and we are able to concentrate with a peaceful mind.

One must take great care while choosing an aasan for puja. According to Vastu shastra, you can use cotton, silk or woolen aasan for puja. Deer or tiger skin can also be used. Performing the rituals while sitting on an aasan brigs knowledge, good luck, peace, money and siddhi. On the contrary, using aasan made of wood, leaves or bamboo can bring diseases, financial problems and sadness, hence they must be avoided.