Monday, October 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu tips: Importance of the using aasan while doing puja

Vastu tips: Importance of the using aasan while doing puja

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the importance of using aasan while doing puja according to Vastu Shastra. Follow these instructions to have a fruitful and peaceful prayer session.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2019 6:53 IST
Vastu tips: Importance of the using aasan while doing puja

Vastu tips: Importance of the using aasan while doing puja

One instruction that needs to be followed strictly while doing puja in Hindu religion is the use of aasan and while performing the rituals. It is often said that it doesn't matter at what time you do puja, but whenever you are, you must always do it while sitting on an aasan. If prayers are offered while sitting on an aasan, the  energy of the earth reaches our body and we are able to concentrate with a peaceful mind.

One must take great care while choosing an aasan for puja. According to Vastu shastra, you can use cotton, silk or woolen aasan for puja. Deer or tiger skin can also be used. Performing the rituals while sitting on an aasan brigs knowledge, good luck, peace, money and siddhi. On the contrary, using aasan made of wood, leaves or bamboo can bring diseases, financial problems and sadness, hence they must be avoided.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHoroscope Today, Astrology October 7, 2019 (Bhavishyavani) Next Story  