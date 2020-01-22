Wednesday, January 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Windows making creaking noises? Fix it as soon as possible

Vastu Tips: Windows making creaking noises? Fix it as soon as possible

It is not considered auspicious if windows are making sounds while being opened or closed.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2020 7:11 IST
Vastu tips, windows
Image Source :

Vastu tips for windows

In today's vastu segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you how creaking noises made by windows can affect peace and prosperity of the house. Yes, you read that right. As per vastu sashtra, windows should be constructed in such a way that they open inside the house. Also, it is not considered auspicious if windows are making sounds while being opened or closed. It distracts the attention of family members of the house. Hence, it is important to fix your windows as soon as possible in case they are making creaking noises.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News