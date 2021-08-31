Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Use THIS type of pyramid to get rid of Vastu defects

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells about the importance of keeping a pyramid made of copper in the house or shop. If you keep a pyramid made of copper in the house or shop, then along with reducing the Vastu defects of that place, it also brings happiness and prosperity to the house. Apart from this, you can also install a pyramid-shaped Mangal Yantra in the house.

It is said that by pressing a very thin wire of silver under the main door of the house, Vastu defects are prevented. Due to this, any kind of negative energy does not enter the house and whatever negative happens, it also goes out. Also, a Tulsi or Banana plant must be planted in the house. It maintains the good environment of the house and at the same time, it also has many health benefits.