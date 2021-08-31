Tuesday, August 31, 2021
     
Use THIS type of pyramid to get rid of Vastu defects

As per vastu shastra, the pyramid helps in keeping negative energies at bay, thus, facilitating prosperity in the house.

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells about the importance of keeping a pyramid made of copper in the house or shop. If you keep a pyramid made of copper in the house or shop, then along with reducing the Vastu defects of that place, it also brings happiness and prosperity to the house. Apart from this, you can also install a pyramid-shaped Mangal Yantra in the house.

It is said that by pressing a very thin wire of silver under the main door of the house, Vastu defects are prevented. Due to this, any kind of negative energy does not enter the house and whatever negative happens, it also goes out. Also, a Tulsi or Banana plant must be planted in the house. It maintains the good environment of the house and at the same time, it also has many health benefits.

