Yamunotri snowfall: See stunning pics; witness winter in nature's lap, cost of travel, places to visit

Yamunotri snowfall: It is always a spectacle to watch the wonders of nature. As reported, it was a sight to behold when it snowed in the mighty mountains of Yamunotri. On Tuesday afternoon the Yamunotri temple complex received its first snowfall of the season. Along with this, there was snowfall on the surrounding hills and the clouds covered Gangotri Dham.

For the unversed, the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri opened on May 3, while those of Kedarnath Dham opened on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8. As soon as the yatra started, there was a huge crowd of pilgrims visiting for worship ('darshan') of the deity Lord Shiva in the Char Dhams.

If you're planning to visit Yamunotri, here's what you need to know:

Where is Yamunotri?

Yamunotri is a part of Char Dham along with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath in the Himalayas. With the Yamunotri Temple at its centre, the revered Hindu religious place attracts thousands of devotees every year. It is situated close to the source of the river Yamuna. The Yamunotri Temple is dedicated to the same. It is believed that taking a dip in River Yamuna protects the devotee from untimely death.

Pics from Yamunotri:

Best Time To Visit Yamunotri

April to June and September to November.

Devotees can walk or ride a palanquin or a pony in order to reach the holy temple from Janki Chatti. It is a steep trek of about 3 km and takes about 3 hours to finish.

How to reach

By Flight

To reach Yamunotri, one has to board a flight from Jolly Grant Airport. It is the nearest airport to Gangotri. One can easily get a cab or bus from there.

By Train

Trains to Haridwar and Dehradun are available at all times across the year. One needs to hire a cab from henceforth.

By Road

One will have to trek about 5-6 km to reach Yamunotri as motorable roads end at Janki Chatti. If one finds it difficult to walk, they can take a palanquin or pony.

Major attractions

Yamunotri Temple

Kharsali

Janki Chatti

Hanuman Chatti

Sapyrishi Kund

Don't miss these:

