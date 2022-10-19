How to get Korean glass skin? This 5 step routine will do wonders during festive season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LALALALISA_M Representative image

How to get Korean glass skin? Korean culture has taken the world by storm. From K-pop bands BTS & BLACKPINK to K-dramas -- Crash Landing On You & Squid Game -- and from Korean style noodles to Soju, people around the world are loving everything Korean. Even the Korean skin texture, popularly known as 'glass skin' is gaining much attention. We all aspire for the lovely Glass Skin- smooth, clear, intensely hydrated and lustrous look.

But how do we achieve it? Well, the good news is, it only takes 5 simple steps to get Korean glass skin naturally.

Step 1: Cleanse and Shine

Start off with clean skin to get rid of all the clogs in your pores without stripping it of its natural oils. Use a calming foam cleanser that refreshes your skin instantly. The main lead in a cleanser should be one of our acne-fighting faves: salicylic acid. This superstar acid exfoliates, unclogs pores, and prevents excess oil leaving no breakouts in its wake. The formula effectively removes makeup, sunscreen, and clears leftover impurities. Use a gentle cleanser that soothes and unclogs jammed pores leaving no chance for breakouts.

Step 2: Toner Time

Use a toner that helps to calm irritated skin while maintaining its moisture balance. With antibacterial properties, toner is an important step. One for the city dwellers, deeply hydrating and antioxidant-rich toner which has green tea extracts is a good option. Toner does a slew of amazing things for your skin- locks in moisture without the need to layer too many products, controls oiliness, soothes breakouts and repairs damage.

Step 3: Vitamin C-ute!

Follow it up with a hydrating serum to make our skin happy. Hydration is the foundation of the perfect glass skin. Giving your skin the ultimate glow and keeping it firm, a serum should contain vitamin C at a 5% concentration, making it ideal for sensitive skin. It brightens skin, tightens pores and evens out your skin tone. Adding a vitamin C serum to your routine is a good practice to start. You can use this during the day and at night but be sure to load up on the sunscreen everyday.

Step 4: Mask Up

Pamper your skin with a sheet mask made to nourish and brighten. Face masks packed with Vitamin A soothes and enhance skin complexion. Apply evenly over a dry face and leave for 15-20 minutes. Proceed to remove and pat any access serum into the skin and feel the difference.

Step 5: The Final Glaze

Do the final glaze with the perfect oil. This brings down the dulling veil off your face, perks aging skin, and unifies skin tone. Use it at night to wake up to luxuriously dewy and bouncy skin. You will want to use it as the last step of your night-time skin routine. Apply and gently massage until absorbed or mix it with your regular moisturizer for added nourishment.

And there you go - your five step routine to a radiant glass skin!

