Tiger Hill, Wilson Point to Kovalam Beach: Destinations to experience FIRST sunrise of 2023 in India

Nature has blessed us with so much beauty and watching a sunrise is very soothing to not only our eyes but mind. People have traveled the globe to capture the sunrise with different landscapes. People can rekindle their romance and click Instagramable photos while witnessing the first sunrise of 2023 in India. Having said that, if you want to make your sunrise experience a special one, head out to these iconic places.

Tiger Hill, West Bengal

Located in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Tiger Hill offers unmatched views of the majestic sunrise along with Mount Kanchenjunga, and the coveted Mount Everest.

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Watching sunrise here is definitely a wonderful experience. ICYMI, Kanyakumari is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and the Bay of Bengal.

Nandi Hills, Karnataka

It offers a beautiful sight and you cannot resist the beauty of the first sunrise here.

Umiam Lake, Meghalaya

Located around 15 km away from Shillong, you can experience the most surreal and magical sunrise here.

Mumbai Point, Mahabaleshwar

One of the oldest point of Mahabaleshwar, people visit here to get a glimpse of the sunset from different angles. Named after its location on the old Bombay Road, Mumbai Point is considered a great spot for families to enjoy a picnic.

Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Watching the sunrise at Kovalam Beach is a soulful experience.

