Planning a trip to Kerala? Add these places to your itinerary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KERALATOURISM Places to Visit in Kerala

Kerala, located in the southwestern region of India, and it often known as "God's Own Country" due to its lush green landscapes, beautiful backwaters, and pristine beaches. This is a state renowned for its natural beauty, diverse culture, and rich history. Kerala even has evidence of human habitation dating back to the Neolithic Era.

If you are vising this magnificent place, here are some places to visit when in Kerala

1. Alleppey Backwaters

A network of lagoons and lakes connected by canals and surrounded by coconut trees. Enjoy a houseboat ride or a canoe tour to experience the beauty of this serene landscape.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUSTTRAVELINDIAAppelley Backwaters

2. Munnar

Known for its tea plantations, Munnar is a popular hill station with stunning views of the Western Ghats. Take a nature walk, visit the tea museum or enjoy a cup of freshly brewed tea while soaking in the picturesque landscape.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRAVELTRIANGLEMunnar

3. Kochi

A bustling port city, Kochi is a melting pot of different cultures and traditions. Visit the historic Fort Kochi, Chinese Fishing Nets, St. Francis Church, and explore the vibrant streets lined with cafes, art galleries, and spice markets.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKESHVAID_OFFICIALKochi

4. Thekkady

The Periyar National Park, located in Thekkady, is a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts. Take a jungle safari, bamboo rafting or enjoy a boat ride in the Periyar Lake to spot elephants, tigers, and other wildlife.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEELEPHANTCOURTOFFICIALThekkady

5. Kovalam

With its long stretches of sandy beaches and palm trees, Kovalam is a popular destination for beach lovers. Enjoy water sports, Ayurvedic massages, and soak in the sunsets.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KERALATOURISMKovalam

6. Wayanad

Known for its misty hills, green forests, and wildlife, Wayanad is a nature lover's paradise. Explore the Edakkal Caves, visit the Chembra Peak or the Banasura Sagar Dam.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMKOSHAFORREALWayanad

These are just a few of the many amazing places to visit in Kerala. There's much more to explore, from ancient temples and cultural festivals to traditional handicrafts and cuisine.

Read More Travel News