Manali, Shimla to Dalhousie: Five best snow-capped destinations in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is a state in northern India that is known for its natural beauty and stunning landscapes. The state is home to many snow-capped destinations that attract tourists from all over the world. The culture of Himachal Pradesh is diverse and influenced by various religions and ethnicities. The state is home to many festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, and Holi. Folk music and dance are also important parts of the state's culture. The people of Himachal Pradesh are known for their warmth and hospitality.

Here are five of the most alluring snow-capped destinations to visit in Himachal Pradesh.

Manali:

Manali is a popular hill station in Himachal Pradesh that is located at an altitude of 2,050 meters above sea level. It is famous for its snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, and gushing rivers. Visitors can enjoy skiing, trekking, and other adventure sports here. The town also has many temples and monasteries that are worth visiting.

Shimla:

Shimla is the capital city of Himachal Pradesh and is also known as the "Queen of Hills". It is located at an altitude of 2,205 meters above sea level and is surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Visitors can enjoy the scenic beauty of Shimla by taking a walk on Mall Road or by visiting the many colonial-era buildings in the city.

Kufri:

Kufri is a small hill station located near Shimla that is famous for its skiing slopes and snow-capped mountains. It is also home to a Himalayan wildlife zoo that has many rare and endangered animal species. Visitors can also enjoy horse riding and trekking in Kufri.

Dalhousie:

Dalhousie is a picturesque hill station in Himachal Pradesh that is located at an altitude of 1,970 meters above sea level. It is famous for its snow-capped mountains, pine-covered valleys, and colonial-era architecture. Visitors can enjoy trekking, paragliding, and other adventure sports in Dalhousie.

Rohtang Pass:

Rohtang Pass is a high mountain pass located at an altitude of 3,978 meters above sea level. It is located on the eastern Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas and is famous for its stunning snow-capped landscapes. Visitors can enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and other adventure sports at Rohtang Pass.

